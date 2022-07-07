Farmers Only: Bats, Tortugas mount late comebacks

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Stuart Fairchild - 3 for 4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Louisville coughed up a late lead but rallied back to walk it off in extras last night. It was a committee game last night, as the Bats used 7 pitchers on the evening. Kyle Zimmer and Buck “Spoonerism” Farmer each struck out 3 batters in their inning of relief. Tyler “Ty Steve” Stephenson made a rehab appearance and went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Stuart “Little” Fairchild went 3 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBI and Alejo Lopez went 2 for 4 and also homered.

Robert Dugger starts for Louisville tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Andrew Abbott started for Chattanooga last night and had another rough outing. He allowed 5 runs in the 2nd inning and finished with a line of: 4 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. He’s definitely had his struggles since getting called up. Michael “Feel The” Byrne struck out 2 in 2 perfect innings of relief. Mike Siani went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI and Alex McGarry went 1 for 4 with a 2-run tank.

Dayton Dragons

Dayton’s game was banged last night due to rain. They’ll play a double header today.

Daytona scored a couple runs late to come back and win on Wednesday night. Javi Rivera started and pitched well. He went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with a walk and 9 strikeouts. Julian Aguiar finished things off in relief, throwing 4 shutout innings, allowing only 3 hits and no walks while striking out 4. Tyler “Auto Parts” Callihan went 1 for 3 with a solo home run.

Tanner Cooper starts tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.