Nick Senzel homers again as Reds fall in extra innings

To say Nick Senzel has had a frustrating career is an understatement. He’s battled multiple injuries and illnesses ever since he joined the Reds and just can’t seem to get in a groove. Things have been much of the same in 2022, but over the last few weeks he’s really started to see the ball well. Over the last 2 weeks, he’s put up a line of .415/.455/.512 line. The power is slowly coming, as he hit his second home run in 3 days. In all, he went 2 for 3 with a 2-run blast and a walk. That was enough to earn him tonight’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game.

The Reds started this one behind right off the bat. Graham Ashcraft, who has struggled his last few times out, hit Brandon Nimmo to start of the game. Nimmo moved to third on a single that was deflected by Matt Reynolds and then would score on a single to right by Jeff McNeil. The Reds quickly took that lead back as the aforementioned Senzel, after a Matt Reynolds walk, would drive a ball over the wall in left to give the Reds a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd. They would add to that lead in the 3rd. Brandon Drury led off with a single then stole 2nd. Kyle Farmer would then smack a ground rule double to right to bring in Drury.

The Mets got one back in the 4th inning, but it would stay 3-2 for a while. This was thanks in large part to Graham Ashcraft gutting out a start when he didn’t quite have his best stuff. The Mets were seeing the ball well and collected 10 hits off the rookie, but he limited the damage and only allowed 2 runs on the night. A 6-inning, 2 run performance is something you will take on any occasion against a lineup as potent as the Mets. It was also looking like another scoreless performance from the bullpen, as Joel Kuhnel and Reiver Sanmartin combined to throw 2 scoreless innings to set things up for Hunter Strickland in the 9th. It was, however, too good to be true. A single by Brandon Nimmo and a double down the 3rd base line by Starling Marte would tie the game and send it to extra innings.

The Mets scored 5 runs in the 10th, thanks in part to a 3-run bomb by Brandon Nimmo. Remember when the Reds almost traded Jay Bruce to the Mets for Brandon Nimmo and then at the last second traded him for Dilson Herrera instead? Anyways, the Reds lost tonight.

