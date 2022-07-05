The Cincinnati Reds faced Max Scherzer and DID NOT LOSE THE GAME

Nick Lodolo returned from the injured list and looked positively electric for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday against the New York Mets, putting up zeroes in his 4.2 IP on a night when Mets ace Max Scherzer returned to the mound, too.

Both pitchers had been sidelined with injuries and rehab prior to Tuesday’s 1-0 Cincinnati victory, but the stage was set for the future Hall of Famer and promising rookie to tussle in Great American Ball Park on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Reds - as it was inevitable for the Mets - their young phenom held up his end of the bargain, too.

Lodolo fanned 8 against 3 walks and 3 hits in his outing, and thanks to a surprising run of form from what’s left of the Cincinnati bullpen, that was good enough to keep them in the game. While Scherzer was predictably dominant, the Reds did finally manage to get to reliever Seth Lugo in the Bottom of the 9th as his wildness and a Mike Moustakas sac-fly with the bases loaded stood as the game’s biggest moment.

Two walk-off wins for the Reds in a matter of three days?! Who are these guys?!

(Don’t answer that.)

Go Reds, and enjoy the positivity surrounding an elite Nick Lodolo outing while you can.