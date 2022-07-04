Reds vs. Mets, Game 1 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

Imagine, if you will, the owner of a professional sports franchise taking over, investing money in an attempt to win games at prolific rates, and paying market value for that to happen early, and often.

While that must sound like a hot-damn fairy tale around these parts, it’s the backdrop to the story of the New York Mets. Steve Cohen bought them, made it clear he was going to spend what it took to sign the best players he could, and did just that. They signed Starling Marte, and Max Scherzer, brought in Frankie Lindor and gave him the moon, signed Mark Canha though they didn’t really even need him, and are damn near 20 games over .500 already this year despite world-beater Jacob deGrom missing all of it.

The Mets should be a destination franchise, Cohen has made it one again, and has only just begun. They’ll add this month, take on money other teams won’t spend, and do it again this winter, next July, next winter, the next July, ad infinitum.

The Cincinnati Reds just registered their first walk-off win of the season on Sunday, in the 78th game in which they’d played this year. They’re already 24 games under .500, and by my count, have just 28 total homers this year from guys who’ll more than likely still be on the roster next year - and that list includes Matt Reynolds and Albert Almora, Jr.

I am very excited to spend the next few weeks reading about how the Mets would gladly take on Mike Moustakas and the money he is owed so that Luis Castillo can join their rotation for their World Series push. Who needs prospects when you can just put money back in your pockets, anyway?

These two clubs will play today in the first game of their three-game series in GABP. They’ll wear some hideous mutation uniforms in the process. Taijuan Walker and Hunter Greene will do the starting and maybe, just maybe, Pete Alonso will hit a ball so hard it explodes like a firework.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Reds, white and blue... and also Greene.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/IyVDeLqcck — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 4, 2022

Mets Lineup