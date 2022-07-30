Mahle has strong outing, Reds hit 3 bombs in win over Orioles

If tonight was Tyler Mahle’s last outing as a Cincinnati Red, it’s hard to imagine much better of a performance. After allowing a couple runs on 5 hits in the first 2 innings, Mahle put the hammer down and didn’t allow a base runner the rest of the way. In all, he threw 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with no walks and 7 strikeouts. That’s a hell of a way to go out if his future holds the same fate as Tyler Naquin and Luis Castillo. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the bullpen as well. Reiver Sanmartin, Ross Detweiler, and Ryan Hendrix only allowed 1 base runner the rest of the way and didn’t allow a walk to lock down the victory.

The Reds bats were the other story of the night, as they got after a pitcher in Dean Kremer who had been having a damn fine season up until this point. Jonathan India, Joey Votto, and Jake Fraley all hit dingers tonight, and India and Fraley each had 3 hits on the night. That was Fraley’s first career 3-hit game, by the way. India has been on quite a tear himself, hitting .300/.364/.543 since July 7. Kyle Farmer and Brandon Drury each had multi-hit nights as well and Joey Votto added a couple walks to his solo home run.

The Reds will look to get another series victory tomorrow afternoon. Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.73 ERA) will take the hill hoping to capitalize on his last start. He’ll face off against Austin Voth (1-1, 6.15 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM EDT.