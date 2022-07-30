Reds vs. Orioles, Game 2: Preview, Lineup, Pitching Match-up

For the second day in a row, the Cincinnati Reds took a lead into the late innings of a game only to watch that lead dwindle away. That has been par for the course all season but righting that ship is not the focus of Reds’ fans today. For the second time in a week, we prepare to watch a starting pitcher who has been a reliable cog in the rotation and wonder if this is his last start in a Reds’ uniform. Last week, it was Luis Castillo and that question was answered last night as he was dealt to the Seattle Mariners to join former teammates Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker in the middle of a playoff race. Tonight, we get to watch Tyler Mahle in what is likely his last start as a Red, too.

Mahle was drafted in the 7th round out of Westminster High School in California in 2013 and immediately adjusted to professional baseball. He moved through the system quickly for a high schooler and made his Reds’ debut in 2017. He’s been one of the Reds’ most reliable starting pitchers over the last 5 seasons, owning a career ERA of 4.36 and striking out a hair under 10 batters per 9 innings. If tonight is his last start in a Reds’ uniform, hopefully he can be sent off on a high note. It’s been a pleasure watching his career unfold.

News

Friend of the blog Doug Gray over at Reds Minor Leagues has published another in-depth scouting report on our four newest prospects coming over from Seattle. Check it out.

An update on prospect rankings from MLB Pipeline after the Naquin and Castillo trades:

We will update our Reds Top 30 before long. Marte/Arroyo will slot behind Elly De La Cruz and Nick Lodolo.



De La Cruz remains the Reds No. 1 prospect by a significant margin. — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 30, 2022

Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer has a couple articles breaking down last night’s trade along with speculation on what the Reds will do next before Tuesday’s deadline and the front office’s plan moving forward.

Finally, our own Wick Terrell wrote today about what seems to be a very clear plan from the front office after the draft earlier this month and the two trades that have happened this weekend.

Roster Moves

Game two of three with the Orioles.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/BBdbPJfFD5 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2022

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (38-61) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-49)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW.

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Baltimore Lineup

First Major League start for Terrin Vavra! pic.twitter.com/AjOrIuVJhr — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 30, 2022

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Tyler Mahle - 4-7, 4.48 ERA, 18 G, 98.1 IP, 107/39 K/BB

BAL: Dean Kremer - 3-2, 3.06 ERA, 9 G, 47.0 IP, 38/13 K/BB