Reds vs. Orioles, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

For the first time since 2017, the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Baltimore Orioles. Things aren’t too much different for the Reds this time around, meandering in last place yet again while the Orioles head into this series as one of the hottest teams in baseball. They are 15-7 in the month of July, including a 10-game winning streak, and have played themselves into a winning record and they now sit 3 games out of the 3rd wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Reds have made their first trade of what will likely be yet another busy summer of selling.

The pitching match-up tonight features a couple of guys who have struggled this season. The Reds send Mike Minor to the mound with his 6.65 ERA over 46 innings in 2022. He’ll be opposed by rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish. He’s thrown 46.1 innings spanning 10 starts and owns a 7.38 ERA. This is his first career start against the Reds.

News

The Reds made their first trade of the Hot Stove Season, sending Tyler Naquin and Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for minor league prospects Jose Acuna and Hector Rodriguez. Friend of the blog, Doug Gray, has put together lengthy scouting reports on both players.

Mark Sheldon of mlb.com has also broken down the trade here.

Roster Moves

In case you missed it from last night:

The #Reds have acquired RHP Jose Acuna and OF Hector Rodriguez from the Mets in exchange for OF Tyler Naquin and LHP Phillip Diehl. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 29, 2022

Corresponding moves:

The #Reds today activated from the 15-day injured list LHP Ross Detwiler, activated from the 60-day injured list OF Jake Fraley and placed on the bereavement list RHP Hunter Strickland. pic.twitter.com/QzNHk0l2U2 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 29, 2022

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (38-60) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-49)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW.

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

First time playing the O's since 2017!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/BqJEk7mnEW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 29, 2022

Baltimore Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Mike Minor - 1-7, 6.65 ERA, 9 G, 46.0 IP, 41/19 K/BB

BAL: Kyle Bradish - 1-4, 7.38 ERA, 10 G, 46.1 IP, 46/18 K/BB