Farmers Only: Jose Barrero dingers, Spencer Stockton strikes out 8

Louisville got the victory last night on the back of some strong pitching. Robert Dugger started and threw 6.2 strong innings. He allowed 3 hits and no runs with no walks and 4 strikeouts. Aristides “Heiress Titties” Aquino reached base 3 times, going 2 for 2 with a walk and 2 runs scored. Jose “Oh Eeh Oh” Barrero went 1 for 4 with a 2-run dinger and Chuckie “Child’s Play” Robinson went 1 for 3 with a triple and 2 RBI.

Justin Dunn will get the start tonight for Louisville at 7:05 PM EDT.

A 6-run 7th inning was enough to doom the Lookouts on Wednesday night. Andrew “Who framed Roger” Abbott started and went 2.2 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts. Spencer “Beef” Stockton came on in relief and was lights out. He went 3.1 shutout innings, allowing a hit and no walks with 8 strikeouts. Jeez. Danny Vellojin smacked 2 dingers in only his 2nd Double-A game while Ivan “The Great” Johnson went 2 for 4 and hit a 3-run tank.

The Lookouts play tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

Dayton could not figure out the West Michigan pitching in a 4-1 loss on Wednesday. It was a committee game on the mound, as Miguel Medrano started and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout in 3 innings of work. There wasn’t anything going for the offense, as they could only squeeze 1 run across the plate. Quincy McAfee was responsible for that run, as he went 1 for 3 with a solo home run. Tyler “Auto Parts” Callihan went 3 for 3 and added a walk on the night.

Christian Roa brings his 14-inning scoreless streak to the mound for Dayton tonight at 6:35 PM EDT.

Daytona had their games suspended last night due to some Covid protocols. They’ll complete Tuesday’s game that was suspended in the 3rd inning and then play another game whenever the series resumes.