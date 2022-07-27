Luis Castillo does Luis Castillo things in perhaps his final start with Cincinnati Reds

After a patented change-up for an inning-ending strikeout, Luis Castillo gave the fans of Great American Ball Park a fist pump and a glorious smile. It was, in typical Luis fashion, to wrap up the 7th inning in impressive fashion, dancing his way out of a jam to put the Cincinnati Reds in prime position to take home a win.

Take a bow, La Piedra. pic.twitter.com/phDYX1WYRt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 28, 2022

It’s what he’s done in his time with the Reds which, with the trade deadline just days away, might well have come to an end. He has dazzled, sliced, pump-faked, and dominated his opponents, his rare ability to fire easy gas and a Bugs Bunny change unseen around any parts, let alone in Cincinnati.

But the Reds have no money to spend anymore, apparently, and his imminent departure is the next likely cull in yet another rebuild that began over a year ago. If this was truly the last time we’ll get a chance to see him in a Cincinnati Reds uniform, well, at least we got to watch him once again go out on top.

Sure, he yielded a couple 360+ foot dingers in GABP, something literally everyone out there on that mound will do. He also cleared 7 IP on just 92 pitches, posting a final-final line of 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 8 K on the evening.

The Reds scored some runs early to back him, which was nice. The Reds won a game in a season where wins matter less than the personnel decisions they make, which was not. If this is truly it for the Reds and Luis, well, let’s just hope he ends up somewhere that loves him as much as we all wish the Reds had in his time around here.

Reds won 5-3, for the record, but for the record, Luis Castillo has been a Reds Hall of Famer.

Thanks buddy. It’s been a thrill to write about you.