Game 97: Reds vs. Marlins (6:40 PM ET) - Castillo vs. Garrett

Go Reds.
Go for Luis Castillo.
Don’t go, Luis Castillo, but please go, if you know what I mean.
Today's Lineups
|MARLINS
|REDS
|Joey Wendle - SS
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Jesus Aguilar - DH
|Brandon Drury - 3B
|JJ Bleday - CF
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Avisail Garcia - RF
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Lewin Diaz - 1B
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Willians Astudillo - 2B
|Donovan Solano - DH
|Jesus Sanchez - LF
|Matt Reynolds - RF
|Nick Fortes - C
|Stuart Fairchild - CF
|Luke Williams - 3B
|Michael Papierski - C
|Braxton Garrett - LHP
|Luis Castillo - RHP
