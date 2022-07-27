 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 97: Reds vs. Marlins (6:40 PM ET) - Castillo vs. Garrett

Is this the end?

By Wick Terrell
Go Reds.

Go for Luis Castillo.

Don’t go, Luis Castillo, but please go, if you know what I mean.

Today's Lineups

MARLINS REDS
Joey Wendle - SS Jonathan India - 2B
Jesus Aguilar - DH Brandon Drury - 3B
JJ Bleday - CF Tommy Pham - LF
Avisail Garcia - RF Joey Votto - 1B
Lewin Diaz - 1B Kyle Farmer - SS
Willians Astudillo - 2B Donovan Solano - DH
Jesus Sanchez - LF Matt Reynolds - RF
Nick Fortes - C Stuart Fairchild - CF
Luke Williams - 3B Michael Papierski - C
Braxton Garrett - LHP Luis Castillo - RHP

