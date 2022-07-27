Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Reds in GABP tonight, but will it be the final time?

Tonight’s scheduled starter for the Cincinnati Reds is Luis Castillo, former Miami Marlin, who’ll be tasked with pitching to the Miami Marlins.

After tomorrow’s series finale against the Marlins, the Cincinnati Reds will play a trio of home games against the Baltimore Orioles before hitting the road for a three-city road trip. Of course, the August 2nd trade deadline will fall early in that road trip, and given the regular rest Castillo will surely be on, he won’t be scheduled to pitch again until - you guessed it - the first series of the road trip in Miami against the Marlins.

Welcome to Marlins Reporter, apparently.

Anyway, with the vultures circling and the Reds almost certain to deal Castillo while his value is peaking prior to August 2nd, tonight will more likely than not mark his final start in GABP as a member of the Reds. Dear god, that’s a sad thing to type given how little the team has managed to accomplish during his brilliant tenure with the Reds. Thanks for that, Bob.

Anyway, lefty Braxton Garrett will toe the rubber for the Marlins opposite Castillo to start tonight, with first pitch set for 6:40 PM ET. Tune in to watch La Piedra, folks. I know I will be.

Reds Lineup

Marlins Lineup