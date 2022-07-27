Farmers Only - Connor Phillips puts up zeroes, Austin Hendrick homers

It was a night devoid of too much coolness on the Cincinnati Reds farm, but they did get some potent offense from some former Reds down in AAA, a bunch of zeroes from one of their brightest pitching prospects, and a homer from a former 1st round pick.

To the scores!

Aristides “One Type of Casino Gambling Game is Called” Aquino blasted a 1st inning homer and the Bats never looked back in their win over the Clippers on Tuesday. Jake “Lost in the” Fraley had a 3-hit night and scored twice as he prepares to get called up to the Reds to backfill the OF once Tyler Naquin and Tommy Pham get traded this week, while Max “Faceplant into” Schrock and his 2-run double did the same. Heck, even Jose Barrero got a hit - remember him?

2-hit nights from each of Elly De La Cruz, TJ “i” Hopkins, and Ivan Johnson were cool, but they weren’t even the brightest of nights as the Chattanooga bats were a-thumpin’ against the Trash Pandas. Mike Siani had a 4-hit night from the leadoff spot, while Michael De Leon socked a double as part of his 3-hit evening. The hitting backed a rock solid Connor “66” Phillips start, as the fireballer posted 4.0 scoreless IP that featured 6 K against 2 H and a trio of walks. This one wasn’t particularly close until Rocket City plated a trio of runs with Connor “Bicep” Curlis on the bump in the Top of the 9th, meaning Phillips had clear superiority on Connor Mountain on the night.

Offense was at a premium in Tuesday’s tussle between these two Midwest League rivals, as the one big bop the Dayton Dragons could produce was a 2-run homer swatted by former 1st round pick Austin “Fox in the” Hendrick, whose Baseball Reference page makes me do this when I look at it:

Anyway, Hendrick struck out twice, too, while not a single Dragon coaxed a walk on the night. Tyler Callihan doubled, which was cool.

The Daytona Tortugas had their game suspended in the Top of the 3rd because thunderstorms are things that happen often in Florida, I’ve been told.