Hunter Greene very Hunter Greene-like in excellent start, Reds fall to Marlins 2-1

Hunter Greene through 105 pitches in his Tuesday outing against the Miami Marlins. Damn near 40% of them came in humming at over 100 mph, and not all 105 were fastballs, mind you.

The velocity was exactly as advertised, but Greene mixed in a breaking pitch that had several Marlins looking like buffoons in a 6.1 IP outing where only a pair of earned runs were yielded. That the Cincinnati Reds offense failed to do any punching back against Pablo Lopez wasn’t his fault, obviously, but it was what it was as Cincinnati fell 2-1.

We here at Red Reporter dot com have long been committed to ignoring the win/loss column and blindly look towards future seasons, since that’s all we’ve been offered by the Reds for years and years. With that in mind, I guess, tonight’s outing was one in which we take great pride.

[/vomits a little bit]

Anyway, a duly deserved Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game goes to Greene, his 6 K against a lone walk and 9 mostly scattered hits a step in the right direction. Hat tip to Mike Moose, too, who socked a solo dong ingo the seats in right-center for the Reds only run of the night.

