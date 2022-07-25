Reds vs. Marlins, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Reds continue their 10-game home stand on Monday as they welcome the Miami Marlins to town. They’re fresh off a solid series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and hope to continue that momentum despite the looming trade deadline and the rumors that abound about who the Reds might be dealing this week. The Reds will call up on Nick Lodolo to get the series started. Lodolo has been up and down in his rookie season, so he hopes to get things started on the right foot as the Reds head into the second half. He makes his first career start against Miami tonight. The Marlins will counter with Trevor Rogers, who has also struggled this season. He brings a 5.46 ERA into the game and has walked half as many batters as he has struck out. Hopefully the Reds can take advantage of this match-up. Go Reds, you’re our favorite team.

News

The Reds officially signed first round pick Cam Collier today. He signed for $5 million, nearly $1.5 million over the slot value for that pick.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Reds. Charlie Goldsmith spoke with David Bell about how he’s approaching the next week and the games that follow.

Roster Moves

None

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (36-58) vs. Miami Marlins (45-50)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Monday night baseball with the Marlins!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/QmSxMiIOud — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 25, 2022

Miami Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Nick Lodolo - 2-3, 5.81 ERA, 6 G, 26.1 IP, 38/12 K/BB

MIA: Tervor Rogers - 4-9, 5.46 ERA, 18 G, 84.0 IP, 78/39 K/BB