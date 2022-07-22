Reds vs. Cardinals: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Cincinnati Reds return from the All-Star Break just like they headed into the All-Star Break: With a 3-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hopefully, things go a little better than the last time these 2 teams faced off against each other, with the Reds losing 2 in a row before getting rained out on Sunday. Now, with the trade deadline looming in a couple of weeks, the narrative around the Reds changes to speculation as to what this roster will look like in August. Until that date comes around, there is still baseball to be played.

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound to start the series off. Ashcraft is in the middle of a pretty solid rookie campaign, putting up a 4.45 ERA in 10 starts this season while managing to stifle some of the best lineups in baseball. His last outing was decent, as he allowed 3 runs in 5 innings against a very potent New York Yankees lineup. He makes is 2nd start against the Cardinals tonight, the last of which saw him allow 4 runs over 4.2 innings back on June 12. Those 4 runs were the most he had allowed in a start in his career to that point. His opponent, Adam Wainwright, is having yet another solid season. He’s put up a 3.00 ERA in 18 starts and is striking out 7.2 batters per 9 innings while walking 2.5. His last start against the Reds was on June 11 where he allowed 3 runs in 7 innings in a 5-4 Cardinals victory.

News

In case you missed it, Reds’ top prospect Elly De La Cruz is being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga this week.

Roster Moves

None.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (34-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW.

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

10 straight games at GABP to start the second half❗️



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/VBzbY36Enj — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 22, 2022

St. Louis Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Graham Ashcraft - 4-2, 4.45 ERA, 10 G, 54.2 IP, 32/12 K/BB

STL: Adam Wainwright - 6-7, 3.00 ERA, 18 G, 111 IP, 89/31 K/BB