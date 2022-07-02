 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 77: Reds vs. Braves (4:10 PM ET) - Mahle vs. Strider

Go Reds. Saying that never works. Go Reds, anyway.

By Wick Terrell
‘Cincinnati BaseBall Club’ Scorecard Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

Go Reds...wait, we already went through that up there (^^).

Today's Lineups

BRAVES REDS
Ronald Acuna - RF Jonathan India - 2B
Dansby Swanson - SS Brandon Drury - 3B
Matt Olson - 1B Tommy Pham - LF
Austin Riley - 3B Joey Votto - DH
Marcell Ozuna - DH Kyle Farmer - SS
William Contreras - C Mike Moustakas - 1B
Adam Duvall - LF Albert Almora - RF
Orlando Arcia - 2B Nick Senzel - CF
Michael Harris - CF Michael Papierski - C
Spencer Strider - RHP Tyler Mahle - RHP

