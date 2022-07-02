Game 77: Reds vs. Braves (4:10 PM ET) - Mahle vs. Strider

Go Reds...wait, we already went through that up there (^^).
Today's Lineups
|BRAVES
|REDS
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Brandon Drury - 3B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Joey Votto - DH
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|William Contreras - C
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Adam Duvall - LF
|Albert Almora - RF
|Orlando Arcia - 2B
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Michael Harris - CF
|Michael Papierski - C
|Spencer Strider - RHP
|Tyler Mahle - RHP
