Despite their rampant effectiveness during the first ‘half’ of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the Cincinnati Reds have only one representative at tonight’s MLB All Star Game. That would be Luis Castillo, a well-deserving arm who’ll hopefully get a chance to pitch on the big stage at some point this evening.

Watch him, Reds fans. You just might not get many more chances to root for him with a Reds cap on his noggin.

Coverage for tonight’s game is set for 8:00 PM ET, which means first pitch will likely be thrown somewhere around May 27th, 2028. You’ll find it on FOX wherever you can find FOX these days.

I’d link the starting lineups here, but that’s pretty much impossible to find from any official account, for whatever reason. @MLB is a clustered mess of a Twitter feed given the fact that they opted to make the MLB Draft happen at the exact same time as All Star festivities, @AllStarGame has their tweets protected for whatever reason, and @MLBonFOX hasn’t put out a graphic just yet, either. Great marketing, folks!

Just know that no Reds are in the NL’s lineup, nor will they be. Maybe you’ll get to watch Luis throw a pitch at some undefined point, however.

Go sports!