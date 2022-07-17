Cincinnati Reds select Cam Collier with #18 pick in MLB Draft

The Cincinnati Reds have selected 3B Cam Collier with their first pick in tonight’s draft. Collier is the youngest position player in the draft this season, but already has a season of Junior College under his belt. He graduated early and enrolled at Chipola Junior College so he could be eligible for this season’s draft. Collier was rated as high as the number 7 prospect in the draft, so the fact the Reds got him with the 18th pick seems like a pretty big steal. They will likely have to go over slot to get him away from the University of Louisville, where he is currently committed.

The son of former MLB infielder Lou Collier, he didn’t take long to adjust to playing at a higher level. He hit .333/.419/.537 at Chipola with 20 extra-base hits. One of his best tools is his pitch recognition, as he had 25 walks to only 33 strikeouts last season. There are some questions as to whether his defense will stick at 3rd, but overall this seems like a very good pick for the Reds.