Cincinnati Reds look to rebound vs. Cardinals on Saturday behind Nick Lodolo

Hunter Greene was hit hard early and often in his Friday night start against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering 4 ER in 5 laborious innings. That was enough for the Cincinnati Reds on the night, as they were only able to match that output with a trio of runs anyway, while their bullpen allowed the Cardinals to put up another trio of their own in a deflating 7-3 loss.
It’ll be Cincinnati’s other highly-touted rookie on the bump on Saturday as the Reds and Cardinals go toe to toe in the afternoon heat, with first pitch set for 2:15 PM ET. My Weather Channel app tells me it’s already 93 degrees there with a high for 99, which sounds completely miserable. Good luck with that, Reds!
Cincinnati will also be tasked with solving Miles Mikolas, who has pitched to a rock solid 2.62 ERA so far this year.
Go team.
Reds Lineup
Saturday afternoon baseball under the Arch.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 16, 2022
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/ieQcAW4UiO
Cardinals Lineup
7/16 St Louis Cardinals Lineup:— Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) July 16, 2022
1 2B Tommy Edman
2 CF Dylan Carlson
3 DH Paul Goldschmidt
4 1B Albert Pujols
5 LF Tyler O'Neill
6 3B Brendan Donovan
7 SS Edmundo Sosa
8 RF Lars Nootbaar
9 C Andrew Knizner
SP:Miles Mikolas #STLCards #MLB
