Reds at Cardinals, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Reds are heading into their last series of the first half on a bit of a high note. They have won 6 of their last 7 games and have notched impressive series victories over the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees over the last week. They are also no longer in sole possession of last place in the NL Central. Small victories, I guess. The Reds now head to St. Louis to face off against the Cardinals, who currently hold the last Wild Card spot in the National League.

Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds in what has been an up-and-down first half in his rookie season. He pitched well his last time out against a good Rays lineup, holding them to only 1 run over 6 innings despite struggling a little with his command. This will be his 3rd start against the Cardinals this season and his 2nd on the road. His 2nd start went much better than the 1st, as he struck out 7 batters and only allowed 1 run in 5 innings back on June 11. His opponent will be rookie right-hander Andre Pallante. Pallante has made 25 appearances this season, but most of those have been out of the bullpen. He was moved to the rotation back on June 4 and has been there ever since. He last pitched against the Reds on June 10 and threw 5.1 shutout innings in a 2-0 Cardinals win. Here’s to hoping that the Reds’ fortunes continue and they have a little bit better performance against their division rivals.

News

Today in Reds History:

July 15, 2011: Brandon Phillips ignites GABP with a walk-off blast against the Cardinals. #RedsVault pic.twitter.com/lLjTF0DS79 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 15, 2022

Roster Moves

None at the time of this writing.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (34-55) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-44)

8:15 PM EDT; Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Wrapping up the first half with three in St. Louis❗️



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/YJFJpOnJMe — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 15, 2022

St. Louis Lineup

St. Louis Cardinals lineup:

1. Tommy Edman (S) SS

2. Dylan Carlson (S) CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B

4. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B

5. Brendan Donovan (L) 2B

6. Tyler O'Neill (R) LF

7. Nolan Gorman (L) DH

8. Corey Dickerson (L) RF

9. Austin Romine (R) C

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Hunter Greene - 3-10, 5.70 ERA, 17 G, 85.1 IP, 107/37 K/BB

STL: Andre Pallante - 2-4, 3.18 ERA, 25 G (7 GS), 65.0 IP, 42/23 K/BB