Farmers Only: Allen Cerda homers twice

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Allen Cerda - 2 for 4 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Brandon Williamson started for Louisville last night and had some trouble with his command. He lasted only 3 innings and allowed 4 runs (2 earned) on 3 hits with 5 walks and 4 strikeouts. Taylor Motter went 2 for 4 and TJ Friedl “Dee” went 2 for 4 and hit a solo dinger for the Bats only run on the night.

TJ Zeuch takes the mound for Louisville tonight at 6:35 PM EDT.

Connor Curlis “Fries” started for the Lookouts and had a tough go of it. He went 4.2 innings and allowed 7 runs on 9 hits with a walk and 6 strikeouts. Ricky Salinas and Andy Fisher combined to throw 3.1 scoreless out of the bullpen. There wasn’t much going offensively. Miguel Hernandez went 2 for 4, but the big bat came from Allen Cerda, who went 2 for 4 and mashed 2 dingers while driving in all 3 runs. Here is one of those dingers:

Allan Cerda tonight: two at bats, two home runs including this 436-foot bomb to dead CF. #Reds pic.twitter.com/Em3O8TgdfP — OnBaseMachine (@RedsFan_Brandon) July 15, 2022

A quiet night at the plate and a bullpen implosion was enough to down the Dragons on Thursday night. Christian Roa “Constrictor” started and went 5 shutout innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 walks while striking out 6. Hernan Ibarra provided the offense, going 1 for 3 with a 2-run tank while Elly De La Cruz went 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

Daytona Tortugas

Daytona’s game was suspended in the bottom of the 3rd with the Tortugas trailing 4-0. They’ll pick it back up this afternoon and follow with a 7-inning night cap.