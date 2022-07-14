 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 89: Reds at Yankees (7:05 PM ET) - Castillo vs. Cortes

Luis Castillo starting in Yankee Stadium...

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Luis Castillo is making a long-awaited start on the mound in Yankee Stadium, just like all the message boards and tweets have always wanted.

No, Miguel Andujar is not on the Cincinnati Reds because of it - yet.

Go Reds.

Today's Lineups

REDS YANKEES
Jonathan India - 2B DJ LeMahieu - 3B
Brandon Drury - 3B Aaron Judge - CF
Tommy Pham - LF Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Joey Votto - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Tyler Stephenson - C Matt Carpenter - RF
Kyle Farmer - SS Gleyber Torres - 2B
Donovan Solano - DH Joey Gallo - LF
Nick Senzel - CF Jose Trevino - C
Stuart Fairchild - RF Marwin Gonzalez - SS
Luis Castillo - RHP Nestor Cortes - LHP

