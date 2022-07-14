Game 89: Reds at Yankees (7:05 PM ET) - Castillo vs. Cortes

Luis Castillo is making a long-awaited start on the mound in Yankee Stadium, just like all the message boards and tweets have always wanted.
No, Miguel Andujar is not on the Cincinnati Reds because of it - yet.
Go Reds.
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|YANKEES
|Jonathan India - 2B
|DJ LeMahieu - 3B
|Brandon Drury - 3B
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Matt Carpenter - RF
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Donovan Solano - DH
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Jose Trevino - C
|Stuart Fairchild - RF
|Marwin Gonzalez - SS
|Luis Castillo - RHP
|Nestor Cortes - LHP
Loading comments...