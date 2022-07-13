Mistakes, wild pitches cost Reds in extra-inning loss to Yankees

For the second night in a row, the Cincinnati Reds had a late-inning thriller against the powerful New York Yankees. Unlike last night, however, it did not take the Reds long to get started. Leading 1-0 going into the 2nd inning, the trio of Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas, and Stuart Fairchild went back to back to back to give the Reds a 4-0 lead.

Unfortunately disaster would strike for the Reds in the bottom of the 3rd, as the Yankees took advantage of some poor defending to take a 5-4 lead. With an out and 2 runners on, Anthony Rizzo would hit what seemed to be a double play ball straight at Jonathan India. However, India misplayed the ball, which rolled into right field to score Joey Gallo. After a quick out, a Gleyber Torres single would score DJ Lemahieu and cut the lead to 4-2. A walk to Josh Donaldson would load the bases, paving the way for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to hit a bases-clearing double to give the Yankees the 5-4 lead.

The Reds were able to retake the lead in the top of the 5th. A double by Jonathan India and a walk by Brandon Drury would get things started for the Reds in the inning. After a Tommy Pham strikeout, Joey Votto would drive one to left center that bounced over the wall to score India. A Tyler Stephenson sacrifice fly would bring in Drury and the Reds led 6-5. The score remained that way until the bottom of the 8th thanks to some solid pitching out of the bullpen. Unfortunately, Giancarlo Stanton hit a fly ball to right that barely cleared the wall, and likely wouldn’t have anywhere else, to tie the game at 6 apiece.

After missing multiple chances in the 9th and extras, Alexis Diaz threw 2 consecutive wild pitches, allowing the ghost runner to score from 2nd. Reds lose, 7-6

Reds pitching retired 16 of 17 batters from the bottom of the 4th until the bottom of the 9th. Unfortunately that 1 was Giancarlo Stanton’s bomb.

