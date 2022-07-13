Farmers Only - Sorry the Dayton Dragons gave Elly De La Cruz the day off, Joel

There weren’t many fireworks on the Cincinnati Reds farm on Tuesday, at least not from their most highly-touted prospects. Still, a Chattanooga infielder had a big evening while the Daytona Tortugas walked their way to a victory.

To the box scores we go!

The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Poulan Weedeater Independence Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders of Anaheim put a hurtin’ on the Bats on Tuesday. A 4-run 3rd inning was flanked by a 5-run 8th to put Louisville back into the loss column where they’ve pretty much lived for my entire adult life. Jose “Grill &” Barrero had a much-needed 2-hit night from the leadoff spot (with a double and a ribbie), while both old friends Colin “Manuel” Moran and TJ Friedl had 2-hit nights, too - with Freeds swiping a bag, too. On the pitching side of things, it was Justin “Big Donkey” Dunn who got rocked early in his 4.0 IP start (5 R, 4 ER). Hooray.

In the battle of former vs. current Reds AA affiliates, it was the former who took home the W on Tuesday. Pensacola plated both of their runs in the Bottom of the 2nd off Andrew “What do you constantly have to block on Twitter?” Abbott, though the Futures Game bound lefty settled in for 5 IP of 2 ER ball with 4 H, 4 BB, and 6 K. Spencer “Beef” Stockton fired a trio of scoreless frames to back him, and while the Lookouts rallied with a run in the Top of the 9th, it simply came up short. Chattanooga actually out-hit Pensacola 7-5 on the night, as each of Mike “Hear No Evil” Siani and Ivan Johnson had 2-hit evenings, with Ivan bonking a solo homer in the 9th after doubling earlier.

The Dragons took an L on Tuesday, and they did so because they gave Elly De La Cruz the day off. That was a bummer not just for their win/loss column, but also for Former Red Reporter Fearless Leader Joel Luckhaupt, who had made the trek up to Dayton to see the budding superstar.

Alas:

Any chance you guys posted the wrong lineup and De La Cruz is actually playing today? I'm gonna be there and I'm gonna be sad. https://t.co/xPmXE6Hkz2 — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) July 12, 2022

Dayton managed just a trio of singles from the offensive side of the ball, though it’s worth giving some dap to Miguel “Club” Medrano (4 IP, ER), Jake “Ol’”Gilbert (3 IP, 0 ER), and Donovan Benoit (IP, 0 ER) for putting together some pretty fancy pitching on the night.

Sorry, Joel. At least you got to see Elly, even if you couldn’t watch him play.

At least we saw Elly pic.twitter.com/MSUjmfvwTV — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) July 12, 2022

At least the Dragonas figured out a way to win on Tuesday! They hooked the Tarpons early and held on to land the win. Rafael Franco socked a bomb, Austin “Not Tyler” Callahan went 2 for 3 with a double, a pair of walks, a run scored, and a pair of ribbies, while Hayden “Thomas Church” Jones had a 2-hit evening with a trio of walks. All told, the Torties walked 10 times on the night as the Tampa staff struggled to figure out on which coast the strike zone was. Julian Aguiar fanned 9 against a lone walk while tossing 5 IP of 2 ER ball as the starter. That’ll do!