Reds at Yankees, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Reds are entering their last week before the All-Star Break with a little bit of momentum. They won 4 games in a row to finish off their last home stand and swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the process. Good things get easier from here. Oh. About that.

The Reds travel to face the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2017 and get to play one of the hottest teams in baseball. Their 61-25 record is the best in all of baseball and they own a team slash line of .245/.327/.444 that ranks 2nd/2nd/1st in the majors. They have the most dingers in baseball at 146 along with the player who has the most in Aaron Judge with 30.

Anyways, Graham Ashcraft makes his first career start in Yankee Stadium. The rookie right-hander had a fantastic start to his career in Cincinnati but had struggled over his last few starts. He bounced back with a gritty performance against the other New York team with 6 innings of 2-run ball. He’ll face off against Garritt Cole, who is having another great year. He brings a 3.26 ERA over 99.1 innings of work into tonight’s game and owns a solid 129/24 K/BB ratio. The Reds, historically, have done pretty well against Cole. He has a 4.86 ERA against the Reds against his career over 13 starts. Go Reds, you’re our favorite team!

News

Nick Senzel has been quite hot over the last month. Here’s a look at his hot streak by the numbers.

Today is the first day the Reds’ will use a full strength lineup since the first game of the season.

Roster Moves

The #Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville OF Stuart Fairchild and placed on the injured list OF Albert Almora Jr. pic.twitter.com/DuZaY05ZRB — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 12, 2022

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (32-54) vs. New York Yankees (61-25)

7:05 PM EDT; Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

First of three from Yankee Stadium!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/2tqZWWqUBT — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 12, 2022

New York Lineup

Baseball on deck in the Boogie Down. #RepBX



Presented by @Hilton pic.twitter.com/XQIiQZeyhQ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 12, 2022

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Graham Ashcraft - 4-2, 4.35 ERA, 9 G, 42.1 IP, 29/9 K/BB

NYY: Garritt Cole - 8-2, 3.26 ERA, 17 G, 99.1 IP, 124/29 K/BB