Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Ronnie Dawson goes nuts

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star(s) of the Weekend

Ronnie Dawson - 6 for 9, 3 HR, 6 R, 6 RBI

Louisville Bats

Friday: Louisville 4, St. Paul 1

Saturday: Louisville 10, St. Paul 9

Sunday: Louisville 5, St. Paul 4

Louisville had themselves a great weekend, as they took all 3 games from St. Paul. Brandon Williamson made his second AAA start and it went much better. He went 6 innings, allowing a run on 6 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Mad Max Schrock and Juniel Querecuto each hit solo dingers for the Bats. It was more hitting and less pitching for Louisville on Saturday, as they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 10th to come back and win. They did get a solid start from TJ Zeuch, who went 5.1 innings and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Ronnie Dawson went 3 for 5 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI while Juniel Querecuto hit a 2-run blast to walk it off.

On Sunday, Ronnie Dawson had himself another day, collecting another 3 hits and adding another dinger. Max Schrock went 2 for 4 and scored while Jose Barrero doubled.

The Bats will roll out Justin Dunn against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tonight at 6:35 PM EDT.

Chattanooga Lookouts

Friday: Chattanooga 2, Rocket City 6

Saturday: Chattanooga 7, Rocket City 10

Sunday: Chattanooga 3, Rocket City 1

On Friday, Connor Curlis “Fries” started and went 4.2 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts. Offensively, Mike Siani went 3 for 5 and drove in a run. Alex McGarry went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and scored a run while James “I was born” Free went 3 for 4 and also hit a double. Pitching got pretty roughed up on Saturday so we’ll skip them. At the plate, Eric “Yin” Yang went 2 for 3 with a 2-run blast and a walk. TJ Hopkins went 1 for 4 and also homered while Ivan “The Great” Johnson also had a couple of hits. The Lookouts reversed their fortunes on Sunday with a solid pitching performance. Eduardo Salazar went 6 innings and allowed only 1 run on 6 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts. Braxton Nutof struck out 3 in 2 scoreless innings of work. Ivan Johnson had another solid day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI while Allen Cerda “Fied” went 1 for 2 with a double and 2 walks.

Dayton Dragons

Saturday: Dayton 0, West Michigan 3

Saturday: Dayton 3, West Michigan 5

Sunday Dayton 1, West Michigan 4

Big oof from Dayton this weekend. In Saturday’s first game, Evan Kravetz did what he could to keep the Dragons in it with a solid outing. He went 5 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with no walks and 5 strikeouts. The offense only had 1 base runner for the game. Game 2 didn’t go much better as Dayton allowed 3 in the top of the 8th to fall in extras. Thomas “Ball go” Farr gave up 2 runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts over 5 innings of work. Myles Gayman struck out 4 in 2 scoreless innings. Elly De La Cruz did it again, as he went 2 for 3 and homered from both sides of the plate for the second time in a week. On Sunday, Joe Boyle gave up his first runs in seemingly forever in his start. He went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 2 hits with 4 walks and 10 strikeouts. Unfortunately the offense couldn’t pick him up. Elly De La Cruz went 1 for 3 and scored the only run while Jonathan Willems went 2 for 4 with a double.

Daytona Tortugas

Friday: Daytona 4, St. Lucie 5

Sunday: Daytona 4, St. Lucie 0

Sunday: Daytona 1, St. Lucie 2

Daytona tried to make a furious comeback on Friday but they fell short in their 5-4 loss. They had the unfortunate pleasure of facing off against Jacob DeGrom in a rehab start so you can imagine how that went. Ryan “Wild” Cardona went 4 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts in is start. Steven Leyton went 3 for 5 and scored a run while Jack “Mr” Rogers went 2 for 5 with a 2-run blast. Saturday’s game was rained out so they played a double header on Sunday. In game 1, Jose Franco started and was outstanding. He went 4 shutout innings, allowing 2 hits and no walks with 9 strikeouts. Michel Triana went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. The bats went quiet in game 2 on Sunday. Chris “NASCAR” Petty went 5 innings and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Dennis “Boaty Mc” Boatman “Face” went 2 innings and struck out 4. Ilvin Fernandez went 1 for 2 with a solo home run.