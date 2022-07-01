Reds score run, still lose

The Cincinnati Reds played a baseball game tonight and the Cincinnati Reds lost a baseball game tonight. Lather, rinse, repeat. The 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves was the Reds 3rd loss in a row and their 9th consecutive loss at home, their longest home losing streak since 2001. Things were doomed from the get-go, as Reds’ starter Mike Minor gave up a 2-run blast to Austin Riley in the top of the 1st and the Braves never looked back. Credit to Minor, though, as he settled in and worked out of a couple jams to hold the Braves to 2 runs through 6 innings. The closest the Reds got tonight was a 1-run single in the bottom of the 4th by Tommy Pham, who had 3 of the Reds’ 6 hits on the evening, but that obviously wasn’t near enough. Unfortunately, the bullpen made sure of that as they allowed 7 runs in the final 3 frames, one of which included an 11-pitch appearance by Luis Cessa where only 1 strike was thrown. Yikes.

Tony Graphanino (Link)

Other Notes