Braves at Reds, Game 1 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

Fresh off their victory in the 2021 World Series, the Atlanta Braves ran smack into a juggernaut to begin their 2022 title defense. That’s right, folks, the Cincinnati Reds went into metro Atlanta and thumped ‘em good, a 6-3 victory on Opening Day that included a toppling of resident ace Max Fried.

Hell, I’m sure you immediately forgot that they managed to split that opening series with two wins apiece. They went on to lose 21 of their next 22 games overall, after all, and it’s been about 97% miserable around these parts ever since.

On Friday night, it’ll be Fried on the mound with Atlanta in GABP looking to exact some revenge. With Ronald Acuña, Jr. back in the fold (again tonight), they’ve found their footing and sit 11 games over the .500 mark at the moment, firmly in playoff position and in good shape to make a similar second-half run to the surprising one they put on without their superstar last year.

Standing in their way will be the Reds, who had a position player on the mound last night in a 15-7 loss to a Chicago Cubs team that was 17 games under .500 at the time. Mike Minor, former Atlanta draftee, will be on the mound sporting a 7.71 ERA for the Reds to start. What could possibly go wrong?

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET despite the fact that school is out and it’s fiery hot still at that time of day. 7:10 PM ET start times 4-eva, I say.

Reds Lineup

First of three with the Braves.



Braves Lineup