Farmers Only: Organizationally swept

Good Lord. The Bats jumped out to a big lead thanks to a 10-run 4th inning and then watched that lead drift away in a furious comeback by Charlotte. I’m skipping the pitching because nobody was good. As you can tell, the offense had quite a night. Lorenzo Cedrola went 3 for 4 and drove in 2 runs. Juniel Querecuto went 3 for 5 and drove with 3 RBI while Mad Max Schrock also had 3 hits and drove in 1. Chris Okey “Dokey” went 2 for 5 and scored twice while Robbie “Bird” Tenerowicz had a triple and 2 RBI in his Triple-A debut.

Deck McGuire starts for Louisville tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Brandon Williamson started for Chattanooga last night and went 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. Ryan Nutof struck out 4 in 2 innings of relief. Mike Siani “No Evil” went 2 for 5 with a run scored while swiping 2 bags and Matt “McLovin” McLain went 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Chattanooga continues their series with Montgomery tonight.

Dayton Dragons

Dayton’s game got banged due to rain last night. They’ll play a double-header today starting at 5:35 PM EDT.

Mighty Mussels is such a good mascot. They’re also a good team, as they improved to 35-17 in their win over our beloved Daytona Tortugas. Jose Franco started and pitched pretty well, going 4 innings and allowing no runs on 2 hits with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts. Ryan “Trading” Cardona pitched 3 innings in relief, allowing a run on 2 hits with a walk and 6 strikeouts. Unfortunately that run was the winning run. Ruben “Corned Beef” Ibarra went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Tyler “Auto Parts” Callihan went 2 for 4 and also hit a double.