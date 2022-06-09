Diamondbacks bite Mike Minor, bats silent as Reds fall 7-0

The Cincinnati Reds were not the victors on Wednesday in their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The bats went silent, starter Mike Minor couldn’t keep zeroes on the board, and it was the kind of lackluster evening that will simply pop up more often than not when a team is in flux the way the Reds are these days.

It was a 7-0 drubbing upon the final recorded out. Minor, in his second start as a Red, was tagged for 3 ER in his 4.1 IP, homers (a pair this time) yet again biting the veteran lefty. Luis Cessa served one up, too, while Art Warren and Hunter Strickland continued their woes with earned runs allowed in relief, too.

All told, it was an ugly night from start to finish for the Cincinnati pitching staff, though when the offense fails to do anything at all on the evening, it’s hard to truly place all fault on their doorstep. Joey Votto doubled, which was quite nice of him, but that served as the lone extra-base hit for the Reds on the night as things simply never got going for them against Merrill Kelly - the Arizona starter - or the relievers who backed him after his 6.0 IP of 1-hit ball.

These two clubs will go at it again on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET to wrap the series, with Zach Davies pitted against Tyler Mahle. Tune in if you dare.