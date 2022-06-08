Reds vs. Diamondbacks, Game 3 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

Aside from some computer catch-up mode against the part of the Cincinnati Reds bullpen held together by duct tape and pine sap, the Reds had perhaps their greatest day of 2022 yesterday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Elite starting pitching whose numbers matched the filthiness of the stuff, five dingers, Joey Votto continuing to surge, and some top to bottom lineup thumping.

Can they do it again today against the Arizona Diamondbacks and continue their assault on the Washington Nationals for the fourth not-worst record in Major League Baseball? Tune in at 6:40 PM ET to find out!

To do so, they’ll need to get something, anything out of Mike Minor for the first time all season. They got less than nothing out of him in his season debut - he yielded 5 ER and 3 HR in just 4.0 IP in his lone outing since being acquired last winter - and the clock is ticking for him to round into any sort of tradeable form.

They’ll also need to get to Arizona starter Merrill Kelly to get the ball rolling. Kelly has turned himself into a pretty solid middle-rotation starter for Arizona despite being a former 8th round pick and 30 year old rookie (in 2019) - he’s the owner of a career 103 ERA+ in over 430 IP, with that up to 113 so far during the 2022 season. He’s a deception-master with a fastball that only averages a tick over 92 mph so far this year, as he depends on a mix of heater, cutter, and change-up to keep his opponents off-balance.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET. Did I already say that? Well, first pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET, just in case you missed it twice.

Reds Lineup

Looking for a series win over the Snakes!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/otpqGxNtzj — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 8, 2022

Snakes Lineup