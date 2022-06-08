Farmers Only - Elly De La Cruz crushes, Joe Boyle dazzles again

I know it says it in the dek, and I know I’m about to type it again anyway, but the Dayton Dragons might well be the most entertaining - and talented - teams in all of Minor League Baseball right now. On Tuesday, they just might have had their best overall outing of the season (non-bullpen edition).

That was just part of what went down on the Cincinnati farm on Tuesday.

Max “Ayers” Schrock socked a homer as part of a 2-hit night, Jonathan India drove in a pair of runs, and the Bats downed the Knights last night, which makes them something of Night Knights, I suppose. Donovan “Who Will Save Your” Solano singled on his rehab stint, Jose Barrero did, too, as he continues to work his way back to the bigs, while a bullpen featuring a lot of familiar names managed to keep Charlotte completely off the board in their 4.1 combined IP.

The Biscuits buttered the Double-A club of the Reds on Tuesday, a 4-run 5th inning doing the deed. That came off Andrew “Hey” Abbott after he’d been excellent in his first quad of frames. Leonardo “Ray Egon” Rivas came a home run shy of the cycle while each of Mike Siani and TJ “House of Pancakes” Hopkins homered in the loss.

The Dragons matched their big league brethren with a 14-8 victory on Tuesday in a complete dismantling of the Loons. Elly ‘3 Feet High and Rising” De La Cruz continued his ascent to eye-apple of the entire organization with a 3-5 for outing that included a dinger and a triple, Austin “Cornish Game” Hendrick homered and doubled, Allan Cerda was on-base 5 times, and Jose Torres was on-base 4 times as the best corps of talent in the entire Cincinnati system had themselves a lineup-wide day. And while the bullpen was gross, Joe Boyle poured in yet another excellent outing with 5 IP of 1 ER ball (featuring 9 K and 4 BB).

Ruben “Thousand Island Dressing” Ibarra and Jack Rogers each swatted homers to lead the Tortugas past the Mighty Mussels. Jay Allen singled, swiped a bag, and scored a run because that’s absolutely, positively what he does, while Tyler Callihan matched him with the exact same line in the box score. On the pitching side of things, Tanner “BT” Cooper backed Javi “For Vendetta” Rivera in allowing just 1 ER combined, with Rivera allowing a lone hit (and said ER) with 8 K in 5 IP, walking just 1 in the process, too.