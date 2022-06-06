Filed under: Game Threads Game 54: Reds vs. Diamondbacks (6:40 PM EDT) - Greene vs. Bumgarner By Mitchell Clark Jun 6, 2022, 4:49pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 54: Reds vs. Diamondbacks (6:40 PM EDT) - Greene vs. Bumgarner Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Lineup First of four with the D-backs.Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/iRSnNn3hHh— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2022 Arizona Lineup Game 56. pic.twitter.com/N1C4j1Dwo1— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 6, 2022 More From Red Reporter Reds vs. Diamondbacks, game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Louisville, Dayton earn weekend sweeps An exhaustive search for this lone picture of Donovan Solano in a Cincinnati Reds uniform Game 53: Reds vs. Nationals (1:40 PM ET) - Castillo vs. Corbin Game 52: Reds vs. Nationals (4:10 PM ET) - Mahle vs. Fedde Mike Minor allows 5 runs in season debut, Reds fall 8-5 to Nationals Loading comments...
