Reds vs. Diamondbacks, game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

By Mitchell Clark
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Reds (18-35) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Arizona Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Hunter Greene - 207, 6.19 ERA, 10 G, 48.0 IP, 64/24 K/BB

ARI: Madison Bumgarner - 2-4, 3.31 ERA, 11 G, 54.1 IP, 37.18 K/BB

