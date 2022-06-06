Reds vs. Diamondbacks, game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

News
- Dayton Dragons pitcher Joe Boyle won the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month award for the month of May. He dominated opposing hitters last month to the tune of: 1-0, 1.09 ERA, 24.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 34 K.
- Jonathan India and Donovan Solano are both starting rehab assignments tomorrow with Triple-A Louisville.
Roster Moves
The #Reds today placed on the injured list IF Mike Moustakas and recalled from Triple-A Louisville OF TJ Friedl. pic.twitter.com/73KHxKubRd— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (18-35) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29)
6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
First of four with the D-backs.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2022
Arizona Lineup
Game 56. pic.twitter.com/N1C4j1Dwo1— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 6, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Hunter Greene - 207, 6.19 ERA, 10 G, 48.0 IP, 64/24 K/BB
ARI: Madison Bumgarner - 2-4, 3.31 ERA, 11 G, 54.1 IP, 37.18 K/BB
