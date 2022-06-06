Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Louisville, Dayton earn weekend sweeps

Louisville Bats

Friday: Louisville 3, Gwinnett 2

Saturday: Louisville 11, Gwinnett 3

Sunday: Louisville 6, Gwinnett 0

Louisville had a great weekend as they took all 3 games from Gwinnett. “Tech” Deck Mcguire started on Friday and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work. Dauri Moreta and Fernando Cruz each struck out 2 in perfect innings of relief. Juniel Querecuto had a monster game at the plate, going 4 for 4 with 2 doubles and a solo home run. Louisville’s offense was the star on Saturday as they had multiple big performances in an 11-3 win. Chris Okey “Dokey” went 4 for 5 with 5 RBI, hitting for the cycle in the process. TJ Friedle “Dee” went 2 for 5 with a home run and 3 RBI and Ronnie Dawson went 1 for 2 with 2 walks and a 3-run tank. Ben Lively was awesome on the mound on Sunday in a 6-0 shutout victory. He threw 6 innings and allowed only 2 hits and a walk while striking out 9. Colin Moran hit a solo home run and Lorenzo Cedrola went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair.

Louisville begins a series with Charlotte on Tuesday.

Chattanooga Lookouts

Friday: Chattanooga 10, Rocket City 1

Saturday: Chattanooga 1, Rocket City 4

Saturday: Chattanooga 5, Rocket City 7

Sunday: Chattanooga 3, Rocket City 2

Chattanooga had a weekend split with Rocket City this weekend. Brandon Williamson had another solid start on Friday, allowing a run on 1 hit with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts in 6 innings of work. Mike Siani continued his solid season at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBI. Francisco Urbaez went 2 for 4 with a grand slam. The Lookouts made up Thursday’s rain out with a double header on Saturday. The bats went quite in game 1 as they lost 4-1. Connor Curlis, however, was impressive. He threw 5 shutout innings, allowing only 3 hits and a walk while striking out 9. Isiah Gilliam hit a solo home run. A 6-run 5th inning was the downfall for the Lookouts in game 2 on Saturday. Andy Fisher was impressive in relief in that game, striking out 7 and allowing 2 hits in 2.2 innings of work. Francisco Urbaez went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles an RBI and Robbie Tenerowicz went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Chattanooga got back in the win column on Sunday. Chuckie Robinson went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and Mike Siani collected 2 more hits and Matt McLain had the walk-off hit.

The Lookouts start a series with the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

Dayton Dragons

Friday: Dayton 6, South Bend 2

Saturday: Dayton 8, South Bend 3

Sunday: Dayton 5, South Bend 2

Dayton joined Louisville in sweeping their opponents this weekend with 3 victories over South Bend. Christian Roa started on Friday and pitched well, allowing only an unearned run on 4 hits with a walk and 6 strikeouts in 5 innings of work. Myles Gayman struck out 2 in 3 perfect innings of relief. Elly De La Cruz went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and Nick Quintana went 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI. James Proctor started on Saturday and went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts. Rece Hinds went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Garrett Wolforth went 2 for 3 with a triple and 2 RBI. Pitching was strong again on Sunday in their 5-2 win. Connor Phillips started and went 6.1 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts. Jonathan Willems went 2 for 3 with a 2-run dinger and Austin Hendrick went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI.

Dayton hosts Great Lakes starting on Tuesday.

Daytona Tortugas

Sunday: Daytona 0, St. Lucie 2

Sunday: Daytona 1, St. Lucie 5

Woof. Daytona was only able to play 2 this weekend and played more games on Sunday than they scored runs. Is that bad? Hunter Parks started on Saturday and was great. He went 4 innings and allowed only 2 hits, no runs, no walks, and struck out 5. Ilvin Fernandez had the team’s only hit, a double. The offense only had 2 hits in game 2.

Daytona hosts Fort Meyers starting on Tuesday.