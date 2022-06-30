Filed under: Game Recaps Max Schrock pitched. ... By Wick Terrell@wickterrell Jun 30, 2022, 11:34pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Max Schrock pitched. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images Max Schrock pitched. The Cincinnati Reds were spanked by the Chicago Cubs, 15-7. They’ll do their best to go out there and get ‘em again tomorrow. Go Reds. Max Schrock pitched. Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images Pitched, did Max Schrock. On purpose, no less. More From Red Reporter Game 75: Reds at Cubs (8:05 PM EDT) - Ashcraft vs Hendricks Reds at Cubs, Game 3 - Preview, Lineups, etc. Cincinnati Reds MLB Draft Preview - Is a college outfielder on the way? Farmers Only: Joe Boyle strikes out the entire state of Michigan Game 74: Reds at Cubs (8:05 PM EDT) - Greene vs. Steele Reds at Cubs, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up Loading comments...
