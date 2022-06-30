Reds at Cubs, Game 3 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

The Cincinnati Reds are humming right along with the league’s second worst record. The Major League’s second worst record, as they are owners of the worst of the National League.

Thanks for that, Oakland. Still have ya in our sights.

Yesterday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs made certain that the Reds could not tie the Cubs in the standings during this series. The offseason from hell made certain the Reds likely wouldn’t tie them at any point, anyway. I digress.

Thursday’s series finale between these two will feature rookie sensation Graham Ashcraft on the bump for the Reds, a mound he’ll share with Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, who surely will yield another four homers to Joey Votto.

First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET because apparently it’s not cool to play day games in Wrigley Field anymore. Thanks, Rob Manfred.

Reds Lineup

Tonight's lineup for the series finale in Chicago.



Cubs Lineup