Farmers Only: Joe Boyle strikes out the entire state of Michigan

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Joe Boyle is having a ridiculous season. In only his second minor league season, the numbers he is putting up are just unbelievable. Including last night, he’s made 12 starts on the season and has allowed 4 earned runs. Four (4). In 55.1 innings of work he’s struck out 90 batters and put up a 0.65 ERA. He had another fantastic start last night, allowing only 1 hit and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 5 shutout innings. Good grief.

Nick “YOLO” Lodolo made another rehab appearance for Louisville and it went well. He went 4.2 innings, allowing only 1 run on 6 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts. That run scored after he left the game. Unfortunately, the bullpen. Carlos “Man it’s a hot one” Santana went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and drove in a run while “Bride of” Chuckie Robinson went 2 for 4 with a solo home run.

Randy Wynne starts tonight for Louisville at 7:05 PM EDT.

Eduardo Salazar started for the Lookouts on Wednesday and went 3.2 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts. The bullpen was thankfully able to close things down the rest of the way to seal the victory. At the plate, Allen Cerda homered again, making it 2 dingers in 2 days as a Lookout. Alex McGarry, Michael De Leon, and Ivan “The Great” Johnson each added homers of their own.

Chattanooga plays again tonight against Birmingham at 7:15 PM EDT.

After scoring 24 combined runs on Tuesday, Dayton and Great Lakes engaged in a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday evening. Joe “Cover and” Boyle started for Dayton and was absolutely masterful. He threw 5 innings and allowed only 1 base runner and struck out 12 batters. That’s 12 strikeouts in 16 batters faced on the night. Quin Cotton and Ashton “Keep It” Creal each drove in a run for the Dragons.

Miguel Medrano starts tonight for the Dragons at 7:05 PM EDT.

Daytona finished off the evening with another strong pitching performance. Julian Aguiar started and pitched great. He went 5 shutout innings and allowed 2 hits and no walks while striking out 6. Michel Triana went 1 for 3 with a solo dinger and Steven Leyton went 1 for 5 with a 2-run shot. Wilfred Astudillo had 2 hits on the night.

Tanner Cooper starts tonight at 6:30 PM EDT.