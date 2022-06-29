 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reds at Cubs, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Reds look to take the series with a win on Wednesday

By Mitchell Clark
/ new
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds have won 3 of their last 4 and are looking to take their second straight series, this time against the Chicago Cubs. A victory puts them half a game behind the Cubs for 4th in the division. Yay?

Hunter Greene makes the start for the Reds as he tries to bounce back from his rough outing against Milwaukee. The Cubs will counter with Justin Steele. Go Reds. You’re our favorite team.

News

  • Good news is a rarity around these parts, but here is one of those rare times where the news is, in fact, good. Tyler Stephenson has started taking BP in his recovery from his broken thumb:

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (26-47) at Chicago Cubs (28-46)

8:05 PM EDT; Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radi: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Chicago Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Hunter Greene - 3-8, 5.66 ERA, 14 G, 70.0 IP, 88/30 K/BB

CHC: Justin Steele - 2-5, 4.59 ERA, 14 G, 64.2 IP, 61/29 K/BB

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...