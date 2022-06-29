MLB Reacts - How many more starts for Luis Castillo in a Cincinnati Reds uniform?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Reds fans and fans across the country.

We just watched perhaps a pinnacle performance from Luis Castillo as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. On Tuesday night in Wrigley Field, he not only fanned 11 Chicago Cubs while allowing nary a run in his 6 IP, it was the nature of the performance that again put the spotlight firmly on La Piedra.

He didn’t just get allowed to throw 123 pitches, manager David Bell out and out trusted him to do so. Castillo’s command seemed to waver just a tad as he walked the first two batters in the Bottom of the 6th, but despite that, Bell stuck with his ace and let him - tasked him - with getting through the jam. Castillo did, of course, and in the process showed Bell, us, and every other vulture/team circling this trade season what he’s capable of these days.

That outing should well close all speculation about the health of his right shoulder, too, which had him sidelined to begin the year.

Castillo’s outing begs the ominous question, however - just how much longer are we going to be given the chance to see him pitch in a Cincinnati Reds uniform. He’s under team control through the end of 2023, but with the Reds going nowhere, his stock at a high point, and zero indication that the club will spend what it takes to keep him (and build around him), the time to move him might well be upon us.

Hence the latest Reacts question below. Just how many more chances will we get to see him on a mound in a Reds uniform?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ER8WC4/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.