Farmers Only: Elly De La Cruz is on a tear

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Elly De La Cruz has been on an absolute tear this season. The 20 year-old has hit well at every level in his young career, but he is on another plane at the moment. He had another big night on Tuesday, going 3 for 3 with his 14th home run of the season. He’s now hitting .300/.356/.575 on the season. Goodness.

The Reds made a ton of moves yesterday (our friend Doug Gray has them all listed in this twitter thread) and a couple of those prospects also had big nights. Nick Quintana made his Double-A debut last night and hit 2 dingers as a part of his 3 for 5 night while Allen Cerda also homered in his Lookouts debut.

Lastly, check out this awesome play by Ronnie Dawson.

A 3-run 6th inning was enough to doom Louisville on Tuesday night. Justin “Nicorette” Nicolino started and was solid. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts. Ryan Hendrix and Kyle “Howdy” Dowdy each threw perfect innings in relief. Offensively, Stuart “He’s Back” Fairchild went 2 for 4 and drove in a run while Alejo Lopez went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Nick Lodolo makes another rehab start for Louisville this afternoon at 12:05 PM EDT.

After a 7-run 6th inning would give Chattanooga a commanding lead, the Lookouts would give up 10 runs in the final 3 frames to fall 12-9 in extra innings. Carson “Ex” Spiers started and pitched around some trouble in his 6 innings. He allowed 2 runs on 8 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout. The Lookouts hit 4 dingers on their big offensive night. 2 of those were hit by Nick Quintana, who went 3 for 5 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored in his Double-A debut. Allen Cerda “fied” also made his Lookouts debut and smacked a dinger of his own, going 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and 2 walks while Alex McGarry “Glenn Ross” went 2 for 4 with a homer and 2 RBI.

The Lookouts host Birmingham again tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

I’m just gonna skip over the pitching on this one. Yikes. Offensively, the Dragons smacked 3 home runs in their loss. Elly De La Cruz had another strong night at the plate, as he often does. He went 3 for 3 on Tuesday, hitting a solo home run and added a walk and 2 runs scored. Danny “Play the” Vellojin went 1 for 4 and hit his first dinger as a Dragon while Austin “Motorsport” Hendrick went 1 for 3 with a 3-run tank.

Joe Boyle and his 0.72 ERA will get the start tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Woof. Another loss on the farm. Chase “NASCAR” Petty started and pitched well, throwing 5 innings and allowing no runs on 3 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. There wasn’t much going offensively for the turtles. Hayden Jones went 1 for 4 with a double and a RBI, extending his hitting streak to 7 games, and Jack Rogers hit a triple.

Julian Aguiar will start for Daytona tonight at 6:30 PM EDT.