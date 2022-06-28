Reds at Cubs, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

Our beloved Cincinnati Reds make their first trip to the Windy City today, as they face off against the Chicago Cubs for a 3-game set. A couple years ago, a mid-June series against the Cubs would have a little more on the line but now it’s just a battle for not-last in the division. Blergh. Luis Castillo takes the hill hoping to right the ship after a couple of tough outings, as he’s allowed 7 runs over 12 innings over his last 2 starts. Thankfully the Cubs are also not good so something has to give here. The Cubs are countering with Keegan Thompson, who is having a hell of a season in his second year. He brings a 3.10 ERA to tonight’s game. Thompson has made 4 relief appearances against the Reds, allowing no runs in 3 total innings.

Offensively, Jonathan India returns to the lineup for the first time since getting hit by a pitch on Saturday so that’s nice. Nick Senzel has started to hit the ball a little better as of late. He’s put up a .306/.359/.333 line over the last 2 weeks. Hopefully he can start adding some power to that line soon. Let’s go Reds.

News

The Reds traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Guardians today. They’ll get cash in return.

The Reds made a slew of roster moves at the minor league level today, too.

Colin Moran cleared waivers today and was outrighted to Louisville.

Roster Moves

Reds option C Chris Okey to AAA Louisville, recal C Michael Papierski.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (25-47) at Chicago Cubs (28-45)

8:05 PM EDT; Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

First time at Wrigley Field this season.



Powered by @PNCBank

Chicago Lineup

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field!

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Luis Castillo - 2-4, 3.71 ERA, 9 G, 51.0 IP, 49/18 K/BB

CHC: Keegan Thompson - 7-2, 3.10 ERA, 16 G (8 GS), 61.0 IP, 55/21 K/BB