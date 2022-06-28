Reds at Cubs, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

Our beloved Cincinnati Reds make their first trip to the Windy City today, as they face off against the Chicago Cubs for a 3-game set. A couple years ago, a mid-June series against the Cubs would have a little more on the line but now it’s just a battle for not-last in the division. Blergh. Luis Castillo takes the hill hoping to right the ship after a couple of tough outings, as he’s allowed 7 runs over 12 innings over his last 2 starts. Thankfully the Cubs are also not good so something has to give here. The Cubs are countering with Keegan Thompson, who is having a hell of a season in his second year. He brings a 3.10 ERA to tonight’s game. Thompson has made 4 relief appearances against the Reds, allowing no runs in 3 total innings.
Offensively, Jonathan India returns to the lineup for the first time since getting hit by a pitch on Saturday so that’s nice. Nick Senzel has started to hit the ball a little better as of late. He’s put up a .306/.359/.333 line over the last 2 weeks. Hopefully he can start adding some power to that line soon. Let’s go Reds.
News
- The Reds traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Guardians today. They’ll get cash in return.
- The Reds made a slew of roster moves at the minor league level today, too.
- Colin Moran cleared waivers today and was outrighted to Louisville.
Roster Moves
Reds option C Chris Okey to AAA Louisville, recal C Michael Papierski.— C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 28, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (25-47) at Chicago Cubs (28-45)
8:05 PM EDT; Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
First time at Wrigley Field this season.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 28, 2022
Chicago Lineup
Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/gdnbbYnhpR— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 28, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Luis Castillo - 2-4, 3.71 ERA, 9 G, 51.0 IP, 49/18 K/BB
CHC: Keegan Thompson - 7-2, 3.10 ERA, 16 G (8 GS), 61.0 IP, 55/21 K/BB
