MLB Reacts - Which Cincinnati Red most deserves a contract extension?

The 2022 Cincinnati Reds are going nowhere. Of that, we are quite sure. Winning just 3 of your first [insert number much larger than 3] games pretty well assures that, and in last place they currently remain today.

That doesn’t mean that the next time the franchise actually tries to be a winner, none of the 2022 Cincinnati Reds will matter. While the roster is in turmoil and there is still a boatload of maneuvering needed to fix that completely, there are still several very, very good pieces on it that should, in theory, be exactly the kinds of players around whom teams try to build.

Building, though, requires investment and commitment, and it still remains to be seen whether or not this team’s ownership group is competent enough to recognize that again. Or, rather, is liquid enough.

If they were, however, there appear to be four players of varying abilities, positions, and potential prices on the roster to whom doling out an extension would make some level of sense. Whether it’s to Luis Castillo or Tyler Mahle, pitchers nearing free agency who have built up enough street cred to warrant big, big money, or whether it’s to younger, emerging stars - Jonathan India or Tyler Stephenson - it sure seems as if pointing this team in a direction with one at the helm would be a nice gesture to the fans on top of, y’know, guaranteeing that good players on your roster stick around for awhile.

So, which of those four do you think warrants a contract extension the most?

