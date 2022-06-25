Reds at Giants, Game 2 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

Mike Minor seems exactly like the kind of guy who’ll sign for the San Francisco Giants this winter and post 162.1 IP of 3.64 ERA ball for them in 2023. Around these parts, we call that the Alex Wood, or the Anthony DeSclafani.

Before he gets that opportunity, however, Minor will again be tasked with pitching well while wearing a Cincinnati Reds uniform, something that’s been tough for him to pull off so far this season. Between injury and underperformance, we’ve only seen him on the bump for 20.2 IP so far this year at the big league level, in which time he’s been tagged for 16 ER.

Not good, Bob. Not good at all.

Minor will get the chance to improve upon that today as the scheduled starter for the Reds in their quest to start an actual win-streak. Friday evening’s 4-2 victory behind the exploits of rookie starter Graham Ashcraft set that stage, as the Reds broke their 7-game losing streak in the process. If the Reds lefty can keep the Giants bats at cove (see what I did there), that’d surely help that concept.

Of course, the Cincinnati bats will need to wake up against Logan Webb to get that job done. Considering it has been 11 games since the Reds last scored more than 5 runs, that might be a tall ask, which goes to show just how much they’ll need from Minor to pull off today’s task, too.

It’s an earlier start for you east-coasters, too, with first pitch set for a manageable 7:15 PM ET.

Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

Giants Lineup