Graham Ashcraft spins gem as Reds beat Giants, 4-2

Apologies for the brevity, but this one wrapped late as the Cincinnati Reds took on the San Francisco Giants on Friday evening in their series opener.

Huzzah! The Reds won, 4-2!

The bulk of busting their 7-game losing streak came courtesy of rookie Graham Ashcraft and his 8.0 IP of 2 ER ball, as he kept his pitch count down, pounded the zone, and struck out 8 while walking nary a Giant all night.

Pair that with some timely early hitting from Mike Moustakas and perhaps the best game of Nick Senzel’s season (2 for 3, a walk, a stolen base, and a pair of ribbies), and the Reds managed to eschew their proclivity for poor baseball and pick up a much desired victory over a National League West club.

Baseball is a daily ritual, which means these two clubs will return attempts at outscoring one another once again on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.