Graham Ashcraft spins gem as Reds beat Giants, 4-2

A win!

By Wick Terrell
Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Apologies for the brevity, but this one wrapped late as the Cincinnati Reds took on the San Francisco Giants on Friday evening in their series opener.

Huzzah! The Reds won, 4-2!

The bulk of busting their 7-game losing streak came courtesy of rookie Graham Ashcraft and his 8.0 IP of 2 ER ball, as he kept his pitch count down, pounded the zone, and struck out 8 while walking nary a Giant all night.

Pair that with some timely early hitting from Mike Moustakas and perhaps the best game of Nick Senzel’s season (2 for 3, a walk, a stolen base, and a pair of ribbies), and the Reds managed to eschew their proclivity for poor baseball and pick up a much desired victory over a National League West club.

Baseball is a daily ritual, which means these two clubs will return attempts at outscoring one another once again on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

