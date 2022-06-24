Reds at Giants, Game 1 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

The Cincinnati Reds embark on yet another West Coast Trip [TM]. What in the world could possibly go wrong?

Who knows, maybe getting away from Great American Ball Park might be just what the doctor ordered. The Reds have lost a billion games in a row at home, after all.

Standing in their way this time around will be the San Francisco Giants, who at 38-31 are once again finding ways to be successful despite a quick glimpse at their roster making you say audibly how the hell are these guys this good? They’ve ridden excellent starting pitching to, at present, a spot just a half-game out of a playoff spot, with Joc Pederson’s explosive offense ripping opponents to shreds when he’s not busy getting slapped for shoddy Fantasy Football antics.

San Francisco will send Alex Cobb to the mound to start tonight’s series opener, and Cobb has thus far been a frustrating anomaly for them this season. I know this because I went deep on him in both fantasy drafts this winter, though didn’t manipulate the rules to keep him rostered in an aggressive way enough to get slapped, I hope. He’s the owner of a 5.62 ERA so far, so hopefully the Reds can get some offense going on the evening.

Graham Ashcraft will toe the rubber for the Reds this time around, and will do so hoping to get back to being the guy he was in his first few MLB starts. He’s been bonked around for 10 ER in 9.2 IP over his last two starts (against St. Louis and Milwaukee, respectively), and if he can keep Pederson and Brandon Belt in the yard tonight he might well do just that.

First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET, which means you can tune in just as the Colorado Avalanche are taking home the Stanley Cup.

Go Reds, I suppose.

