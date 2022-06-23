Dodgers offense mashes Reds, backs Clayton Kershaw in 10-5 win to sweep series in Cincinnati

Thursday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers played out as something of a microcosm of the Cincinnati Reds season as a whole.

The Dodgers raced out to an early, commanding lead on the backs of a trio of long home runs off Reds starter Hunter Greene. It was demoralizing, it rendered the game unwinnable, and it pretty well made you want to turn off the television despite having blocked off your afternoon purely for it. Once the interest had waned, and once the pitches over the plate became purely procedural, however, the Reds did just enough to pad the box score to remind you there are some professionals actually on the team, still.

It wasn’t until Clayton Kershaw gave way to the dregs of the LA bullpen, however. Kershaw was mighty in his 6.0 IP, allowing just a lone earned run and lone walk while perfectly scattering 7 hits among his 7 Ks. When Phil Bickford finally came in with his mop in the Bottom of the 7th, however, it was a smattering of singles followed by a 3-run blast by Tommy Pham that put enough Reds runs on the board to make it sound respectable, even if you discount that the Dodgers had so many runners thrown out on the bases like nincompoops that the early, ugly score truly should’ve been twice as bad.

All told, it was a dismal 10-5 loss, one that means the Reds are currently riding a seven-game losing streak. They just lost all six games of their homestand. They’ve lost eight consecutive home games, and are just 2-12 over their last 14 in GABP.

Where ya gonna go?

Tony Graphanino (link)

