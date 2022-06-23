Farmers Only - Homers Abound on the Cincinnati Reds Farm

It was a night of big flies on the Cincinnati Reds farm, with top prospects and journeymen alike parking meatballs into bleacher seats all over Reds country. Tyler Callihan got into the action, as did Matt McLain, though it was the work of Isiah Gilliam that probably shone brightest on the night.

To the action...!

The Bats lost in epic fashion, because that’s just what Cincinnati Reds baseball is all about. They scored a run in the Bottom of the 9th to send this one to extras only to promptly give up the run that cost them. Chuckie Robinson homered as part of a 3-hit evening, while both Alejo Lopez and Carlos “Soul Sacrifice” Santana had 2-hit nights. After Justin Nicolino was tagged for 4 ER in 4.1 IP as the starter, the Bats bullpen did combine to put up nothing but zeros for awhile after that, however, though the 10th inning run that beat them was of the unearned variety. Ghost-runners are stupid.

Tennessee smoked the Lookouts on Wednesday. Carson “Spy vs.” Spiers (4.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER) and Michael “Feel the” Byrne (1.1 IP, 3 ER) were the particular culprits early, while Pedro Garcia (0.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER) was bitten by the Smokies late. Isiah “Terry” Gilliam continued his fantastic 2022 campaign with another pair of homers on the offensive side of things, two dingers that were part of a larger 4-hit evening. Matt McLain got back on the donglist with his 12th jack of the season, while Mike “Hear No Evil” Siani swiped his 20th bag of the season after going 1 for 4 with a pair of walks from the leadoff spot.

It occurred to me yesterday that when Lake County faces off against Fort Wayne in Midwest League action, it’s the Cap-Tins vs. the Tin-Caps. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, we can talk about Wednesday’s doubleheader between Lake County and the Dragons thanks to a makeup of a previously scheduled affair. Dayton fell in the first one, notching just a trio of hits (with a double by Jose Torres the lone XBH). Connor “Neither” Phillips was mostly excellent again, at least - 4.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 3 BB, 6 K. The Dragons won on a walk-off in the second game, however. Elly De La Cruz walked twice, Austin “Fox in the” Hendrick doubled and scored, and Nick Quintana had a 3-hit night that featured a walk and a pair of ribbies.

It’s nice of Fred Manrob to refer to this level as Class-A now instead of Low-A. Priorities, folks. The Tortugas dropped a 4-run Bottom of the 7th on Jupiter to run away with this one. Tyler “Hey I Just Met You, and This is Crazy, but Here’s My Number” Callihan homered and doubled from the leadoff spot to pace the action, while both Jamal O’Guinn and Hayden Jones socked rockets in that bit 7th inning rally. Chase “Rubbin’ is Racin’” Petty was merely human in his outing as the starter, for once, firing 5.0 IP of 3 ER ball while only striking out a pair.