The Cincinnati Reds have lost six games in a row.

The Cincinnati Reds have lost their last seven home games.

The Cincinnati Reds have lost eight of their last ten home games.

The Cincinnati Reds have not defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers since Marco Polo was imprisoned upon returning to Venice by the Genoans in 1291, with whom Venice was at war.

Today, the Cincinnati Reds are up against Clayton Kershaw, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and inner-circle great of his generation, a pitcher who just so happens to be so incredibly left-handed that the Reds splits page against LHP on Baseball Reference has simply melted and returned into the lava-fields of subterranean earth.

Anyway, Hunter Greene gets the start for the Reds today, while Joey Votto is out of the lineup altogether.

First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET. That’s early. Dodgers have places to be later, after all.

Reds Lineup

Here is today's lineup for the series finale at GABP.



Dodgers Lineup

Actual Dodgers Lineup