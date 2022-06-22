Reds vs. Dodgers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-ups

News
- Nick Lodolo has made a few rehab starts and could return to the Reds soon. Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer wrote about how the Reds plan to fit him back into the rotation.
- Tyler Stephenson is out of his cast and playing catch.
Roster Moves
None
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (23-44) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25)
6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
.@DonovanSolano17 makes his Reds debut!— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 22, 2022
Los Angeles Lineup
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Reds: pic.twitter.com/4scfjVrS5z— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 22, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Luis Castillo - 2-4, 3.33 ERA, 8 G, 46.0 IP, 43/15 K/BB
LAD: Tyler Anderson - 8-0, 2.82 ERA, 12 G, 67.0 IP, 63/11 K/BB
