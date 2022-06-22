 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reds vs. Dodgers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-ups

By Mitchell Clark
Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

News

  • Nick Lodolo has made a few rehab starts and could return to the Reds soon. Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer wrote about how the Reds plan to fit him back into the rotation.
  • Tyler Stephenson is out of his cast and playing catch.

Roster Moves

None

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (23-44) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Los Angeles Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Luis Castillo - 2-4, 3.33 ERA, 8 G, 46.0 IP, 43/15 K/BB

LAD: Tyler Anderson - 8-0, 2.82 ERA, 12 G, 67.0 IP, 63/11 K/BB

